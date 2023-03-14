Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALSDE launches campaign to encourage teaching careers

Teachers play a pivotal role in students’ lives. The Alabama State Department of Education has...
Teachers play a pivotal role in students’ lives. The Alabama State Department of Education has launched a new campaign to combat the statewide teacher shortage while also celebrating their work.(ALSDE)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Teachers play a pivotal role in students’ lives. That’s why the Alabama State Department of Education has launched a new campaign to combat the statewide teacher shortage while also celebrating their work.

The Teachers are the Real Influencers campaign targets high school and college students. Michael Sibley with the Alabama Department of Education says this campaign is part of the ongoing efforts to recruit teachers and get the next generation interested in this career field.

“A large amount of young people say they want to be influencers, they want to be social media influencers, they want to have a lot of followers. So of course we had to take that and and flip that and say, ‘Look, if you want to be an influencer, if you want to have a lot of followers, there’s no better profession you can think of than being an educator,’” said Sibley.

The campaign highlights the fun, engaging and entertaining aspects of a teacher’s work. Videos have already started circulating on social media, YouTube and other platforms this month.

“Teaching is one of the most impactful positions anyone can ever have. We want people to think about that and be mindful of the fact that teachers influence people’s lives. Teachers have an impact on not only students, but whole communities,” said Sibley.

Like many states around the country, Alabama continues to face teacher shortages.

“There’s still a large shortage in the areas of kindergarten, first, second, third grade teachers and special education teachers. So this campaign, it plants that seed for them to think about education as a career,” he said.

Sibley said while they are trying to encourage young people to consider teaching as a career option, they also continue to welcome those looking for a second career path.

Click here to learn more about teaching as a career.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
Christopher Shontae Turner and Jeremy William Alford were arrested Friday night on drug...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County
Nevada bill could make school lunch free.
USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools
James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved...
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Whenever the weather drips down around 32 degrees, Scott Penton knows to cover his plants to...
Chilton County farmer prepares for potential cold weather
Chilton County farmer prepares for potential cold weather
Chilton County farmer prepares for potential cold weather
Jerome Godwin III advanced within this season of NBC's "The Voice."
AUM student advances to next round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’