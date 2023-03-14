ALSDE launches campaign to encourage teaching careers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Teachers play a pivotal role in students’ lives. That’s why the Alabama State Department of Education has launched a new campaign to combat the statewide teacher shortage while also celebrating their work.

The Teachers are the Real Influencers campaign targets high school and college students. Michael Sibley with the Alabama Department of Education says this campaign is part of the ongoing efforts to recruit teachers and get the next generation interested in this career field.

“A large amount of young people say they want to be influencers, they want to be social media influencers, they want to have a lot of followers. So of course we had to take that and and flip that and say, ‘Look, if you want to be an influencer, if you want to have a lot of followers, there’s no better profession you can think of than being an educator,’” said Sibley.

The campaign highlights the fun, engaging and entertaining aspects of a teacher’s work. Videos have already started circulating on social media, YouTube and other platforms this month.

“Teaching is one of the most impactful positions anyone can ever have. We want people to think about that and be mindful of the fact that teachers influence people’s lives. Teachers have an impact on not only students, but whole communities,” said Sibley.

Like many states around the country, Alabama continues to face teacher shortages.

“There’s still a large shortage in the areas of kindergarten, first, second, third grade teachers and special education teachers. So this campaign, it plants that seed for them to think about education as a career,” he said.

Sibley said while they are trying to encourage young people to consider teaching as a career option, they also continue to welcome those looking for a second career path.

