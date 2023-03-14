Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast

Two fishing guides from Pensacola recently reeled in what’s believed to be the first great white shark ever caught from the beach in Alabama. (WALA, provided photos)
By Hal Scheurich and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two fishing guides from Pensacola recently reeled in what’s believed to be the first great white shark ever caught from the beach in Alabama.

The pair met their clients March 6 on the beach near the Flora-Bama in Orange Beach.

After what had been an uneventful several hours, the line began to peel off the Shimano Tiagra 130 fishing reel around 4 a.m.

It was the sound Coastal Worldwide’s Dylan Wier and his partner, Blaine Kenny, had been waiting for.

“The Tiagra 130 has a clicker that you could hear from a million miles away and when I heard it going off, I thought that’s the big reel,” Wier explained.

It didn’t take long for the anglers to realize they’d hooked into a monster fish.

Both have caught their share of big sharks from area beaches, but nothing could have prepared them for what was about to happen.

First, they had to focus on getting it to the beach and for that, it was all hands on deck.

Initially, they thought they had hooked a large tiger shark, which are common in gulf waters, but when they were able to reel the fish closer to the beach, Kenny realized they had brought in a great white.

The fishermen quickly turned their focus to releasing the shark as fast as possible and were able to free it 63 seconds later.

“This is a very rare event and maybe, if those guys continue to fish from the beach for the next several years and never catch another one like it,” explained Dr. Marcus Drymon with Mississippi State University, adding the species is uncommon in this part of the world and especially from the beach.

Drymon said the 10-to-11-foot great white was a juvenile shark, and the cooler waters may have drawn him closer to the beach.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South...
4 hurt in I-85 wreck in Montgomery
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of...
Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions

Latest News

A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
A crash caused delays for morning commuters in Montgomery near the Eastern Boulevard exit of...
Crash causes delays, I-85 NB just past E. Boulevard
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say
Lynda Shannon Bluestein wears socks with "One More Chemo Down" on the soles prior to a cancer...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right