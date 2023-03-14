Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of potentially millions of dollars.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, James Dean Bulger was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree theft of property, aggravated theft by deception and first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.

The indictment was served on March 10th at the Montgomery County Jail, where Bulger is currently being held on a $1.5 million cash-only bond.

Count one of the indictment charges Bulger with “knowingly obtaining all or a portion of four million dollars from another,” the attorney general’s office said. Count two charges Bulger with “knowingly obtaining, by deception, control of more than $200,000 in cash from another.” Count three charges Bulger with “intentionally using deception to obtain an elderly person’s property,” which exceeded $2,500 in value.

Court documents show the theft involved “all or a portion of” approximately $4 million from Pike Road Investments LLC and others. No additional details regarding the case were available.

The theft and financial exploitation charges are Class B felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison for each charge and a fine of up to $30,000 per offense. The aggravated theft by deception charge is treated as a Class A or Class B felony and is punishable by five to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.

The attorney general’s office said if Bugler is convicted, the circuit court has the authority to order any appropriate restitution.

