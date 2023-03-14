Advertise
Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions

An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of...
An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of potentially millions of dollars.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of potentially millions of dollars.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, James Dean Bulger was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree theft of property, aggravated theft by deception and first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.

The indictment was served on March 10th at the Montgomery County Jail, where Bulger is currently being held on a $1.5 million cash-only bond.

Count one of the indictment charges Bulger with “knowingly obtaining all or a portion of four million dollars from another,” the attorney general’s office said. Count two charges Bulger with “knowingly obtaining, by deception, control of more than $200,000 in cash from another.” Count three charges Bulger with “intentionally using deception to obtain an elderly person’s property,” which exceeded $2,500 in value.

Court documents show the theft involved “all or a portion of” approximately $4 million from Pike Road Investments LLC and others. No additional details regarding the case were available.

The theft and financial exploitation charges are Class B felonies punishable by two to 20 years in prison for each charge and a fine of up to $30,000 per offense. The aggravated theft by deception charge is treated as a Class A or Class B felony and is punishable by five to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000.

The attorney general’s office said if Bugler is convicted, the circuit court has the authority to order any appropriate restitution.

