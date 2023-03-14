City of Mobile releases master plan for Brookley by the Bay waterfront park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The master plan for an outdoor family fun project in Mobile is in. Brookley by the Bay will soon start taking shape.

It’s a waterfront park that aims at getting people outdoors.

It would be a new venue to go kayaking, play some volleyball, take your dog for a walk and more.

The 98-acre park is aimed at Mobile Bay’s western shore, near the Brookley Aeroplex.

The city of Mobile said the master plan is complete. Now the engineering and design phase with the group Volkert is next.

As far as the time table on when it would be complete, that’s still up in the air.

We reached out to the city for a date. A spokesperson said they really won’t know until the design plans are finished.

And the cost? Last time FOX10 News asked about a month ago, we were told it would be about a $25 million price tag.

The city sent out the following letter:

After gathering input from hundreds of Mobilians, community partners and local stakeholders, the City of Mobile has completed the master plan that will guide the design and construction of the Brookley by the Bay waterfront park.

From August 2022 to February 2023, the City of Mobile worked with Volkert, SCAPE, Moffatt & Nichol and Thompson Engineering to develop a vision for Brookley by the Bay, a 98-acre park along Mobile Bay’s western shore that will connect Mobilians and visitors to our beautiful waterfront.

The collective vision for this new waterfront park at Brookley by the Bay presents an opportunity for people to reconnect with the water’s edge and immerse themselves in the rich ecosystems that once defined and sustained the region. From tidal flats and marshes to forested wetlands and shallow lagoons, this area showcases the biodiversity of Mobile Bay, which will be a focal point of the park.

Taking great care to highlight and preserve the natural beauty of the property, the master plan for Brookley by the Bay aims to carefully weave in programmed areas that can support waterfront access, recreational activities, public events and gatherings, entertainment and educational opportunities.

“I’d like to thank Scape, Volkert, Moffatt & Nichol, Thompson and the many City of Mobile staff members that helped lead this master planning effort,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “With feedback from more than 300 community members, partner agencies, and stakeholder organizations, this has been one of our most collaborative and community-driven projects. Thank you to everyone who helped us get to this point, and we want Mobilians to stay engaged as we move forward.”

Driven by direct input from Mobilians, the Brookley by the Bay master plan outlines concepts for an amphitheater, playgrounds, open gathering spaces, kayak launches, beach access, sports, walking and biking paths, a dog park, boardwalks, picnic areas and many others great amenities. You can read more about the community’s vision for this future park in the full master plan. You can find the full document and more information about this ongoing project at cityofmobile.org/brookleybythebay.

With the master plan for Brookley by the Bay completed, the City of Mobile will now be moving forward with the engineering and design phase of the project, led by Volkert. Their team will be taking the input gathered over the last several months and putting it into action through design and construction plans. You can stay up to date with Brookley by the Bay via the project website. You can also receive updates right on your smartphone by texting MOBILEBROOKLEY to 91896.

