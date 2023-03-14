Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dollar Generals in Ozark to start serving produce

New DG offers produce, another to be soon remodeled.
New DG offers produce, another to be soon remodeled.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - More produce options are coming to the town of Ozark.

A new Dollar General has opened in Ozark, located at 2657 County Road 18, and they are serving produce. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

Executive Director of Mary Hill Family Service Center in Ozark, Paige Knight, says the service center has seen an increase in visitors over the last few months. She attributes this to less SNAP benefits and increasing food costs.

“Any time you have any new place that is near where they are, and they normally shop at Dollar General because that is their shopping place, then having the produce will help tremendously,” said Paige Knight, executive director of Mary Hill Family Service Center.

The Dollar General Media Relations team stated they are excited to soon be remodeling the Ozark Dollar General located at 11678 East Highway 27 in the coming weeks to have produce accommodations as well.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
Multiple law enforcement responded to the shooting of a juvenile Saturday night in the 3000...
Juvenile injured in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved...
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III
Jerome Godwin III advanced within this season of NBC's "The Voice."
AUM student advances to next round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Latest News

FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
YMCA summer camp signups happening this weekend
YMCA summer camp signups happening this weekend
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend
Morning Smile: Today in Alabama celebrates 29 years!
Morning Smile: Today in Alabama celebrates 29 years!
The Grandview Family YMCA Summer Day Camp offers an invaluable experience for children who have...
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend