Man that abducted Slocomb teen receives 30 years in prison

23-year-old Iziquel Pasheng Vang (pictured will serve 30 years for the federal kidnapping and carjacking charges, and will additionally serve a five year supervised release following his prison term.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who pled guilty in September on kidnapping and carjacking charges after a 2021 incident involving a Slocomb teen has been sentenced to federal prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Iziquel Pasheng Vang will serve 30 years for the federal charges, and will additionally serve a five year supervised release following his prison term.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin man kidnapped his at-the-time 16-year-old ex-girlfriend in May 2021 when he was living in Geneva County after he hid in a wooded area and waited for her to return home with her family, taking the girl at gunpoint. Vang forced the girl to drive him in her family’s car to Georgia, and then to Florida.

After an Amber Alert was issued, law enforcement in southern Georgia spotted Vang, which led to a high-speed chase into the Sunshine State that included Vang shooting at officers multiple times. That chase ended in a crash and Vang being apprehended by law enforcement, with the girl suffering minor injuries.

“The defendant in this case inflicted unimaginable terror upon a minor and her parents,” stated United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. “No family should be forced to endure events like those caused by Vang. Moreover, by trying to run from law enforcement, Vang placed at risk the lives of countless individuals. Given the disturbing facts of this case, the 30-year sentence is certainly appropriate.”

Vang faced life in prison for his charges, but prosecutors ended up recommending a lighter sentence due to his cooperation during the federal investigation, in addition to having pled guilty to the federal kidnapping and carjacking charges.

