Montgomery Humane Society offering reduced adoption rates until Friday

The Montgomery Humane Society has cut their adoption fees in half until Friday.
The Montgomery Humane Society has cut their adoption fees in half until Friday. (Source: Montgomery Humane Society)((Source: Montgomery Humane Society))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking to bring home a furry friend and save money, the Montgomery Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees!

From now until Friday, adoption prices are being reduced by 50 percent for both dogs and cats.

The Montgomery Humane Society is located on John Overton Drive in Montgomery. For more information, contact the Montgomery Humane Society at (334) 409-0622.

You can apply in advance on here.

