Montgomery Humane Society offering reduced adoption rates until Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking to bring home a furry friend and save money, the Montgomery Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees!

From now until Friday, adoption prices are being reduced by 50 percent for both dogs and cats.

The Montgomery Humane Society is located on John Overton Drive in Montgomery. For more information, contact the Montgomery Humane Society at (334) 409-0622.

You can apply in advance on here.

