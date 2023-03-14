Advertise
Montgomery Kiwanis Club awards grant money raised by Alabama National Fair

The Montgomery Kiwanis Club awarded $327,000 in grants to help 17 local organizations.
By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Kiwanis Club awarded $327,000 in grants to help 17 local organizations, ranging from substance abuse awareness to providing at-risk children a place to sleep at night. That money was raised through the Alabama National Fair.

The Children’s Center of Montgomery was given $25,000 to renovate its lunchroom.

Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches will use their grant to secure their properties.

Other programs like the Alabama Dance Theatre and Black Seeds Arts Academy received money to make their programs more accessible and to purchase new supplies.

The YMCA Camp Chandler received $55,000. The Family Sunshine Center received $50,000.

The Kiwanis Club also announced it will be giving three education scholarships in May.

The Kiwanis Club has been helping children and building up communities worldwide for more than 100 years.

The Montgomery club is the fourth largest Kiwanis Club in the world. It has been building up the River Region through its Alabama National Fair since 1954. The $327,000 raised from this past fair was given to local programs that make the community a better place.

This year’s National Fair will take place Oct. 6-13.

The River Region Kiwanis Club has given back over $9 million since 1955.

