Most of the forecast is colder than normal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are getting a dose of reality here in Central Alabama following our lengthy stretch of 80-degree days. Mother Nature is reminding us that March can still be cold. It is still winter after all!

Sunshine will send temperatures up into the upper 50s today. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures are in the 30s in most places this morning and will drop to similar levels again tonight and Wednesday night. In fact, I think lower 30s will be more common tonight with a Freeze Warning for much of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Lower to middle 30s are then expected Wednesday night. That means frosty conditions are expected the next two mornings!

Be sure to bring the pets indoors, check on your heating system, be ready to put air in your tires, and protect your sensitive plants. Since we had so many days in the 80s, it may be wise to protect the pipes as well even though we won’t fall much below freezing.

Rain totals Friday will be between 1" and 2" for most. (WSFA 12 News)

The afternoons will be chilly with highs in the upper 50s today and the lower 60s tomorrow. This comes with ample sunshine, so that will help us out. On the flip side, a breeze today will again keep things feeling chilly.

A brief shot of warmth returns for the end of the week ahead of our next system. Dry weather with highs in the 70s can be expected Thursday before rain enters the forecast for Friday. Friday looks rather wet at this point as a strong cold front will push across Alabama. There doesn’t appear to be a severe weather risk with that system.

What is possible is some heavier rainfall. Rain totals will be 1-2″ for most locations by the time we wake up on Saturday. Despite this, there shouldn’t be any sort of flooding threat.

Temperatures will mostly be below normal over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will go from the 60s and 70s on Friday back into the 50s this weekend as a renewed shot of even colder air surges into Alabama. Overnight lows will once again be back down in the 30s, meaning the risk of frost and freeze conditions! It’s just that time of year in the Deep South: temperature ups and downs with one or two rain chances each week. That pattern looks to continue for the rest of March.

