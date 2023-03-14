Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

According to Alabama DHR, qualifying households will get $120 for each participating student to buy SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept EBT cards.

“Inflation has transformed each grocery trip into a balancing act for low-income families struggling to afford food for their children on top of other costs like housing and transportation,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “Every dollar of support from programs like P-EBT strengthens their spending power and weakens the prospect of hunger while promoting nutritious meals for children.”

Summer P-EBT benefits are limited to students who receive free or reduced-price meals from the National School Lunch Program. To become eligible for Summer P-EBT, families may apply for the National School Lunch Program by contacting their schools. Applications for the lunch program must be approved by May 16 to qualify.

Benefits are expected to start rolling out mid-to-late summer. Eligibility questions should be directed to the student’s designated school.

Households with eligible students who received P-EBT benefits previously will access Summer P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT cards. Those who are new to the National School Lunch Program will get EBT cards in the mail.

Support specialists are available to answer questions about P-EBT by phone at 1-800-410-5827 and online at dhr.alabama.gov/food-assistance/ from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
Multiple law enforcement responded to the shooting of a juvenile Saturday night in the 3000...
Juvenile injured in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved...
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III
Jerome Godwin III advanced within this season of NBC's "The Voice."
AUM student advances to next round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Image of tornado damage in Autauga County from Jan. 12, 2023.
2 days left for Alabama storm survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
YMCA summer camp signups happening this weekend
YMCA summer camp signups happening this weekend