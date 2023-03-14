Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case

Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court records, Courtney Romeri Rogers is charged with trafficking illegal drugs-methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana first degree and attempting to flee law enforcement.

An arrest affidavit shows the incident related to the charges began on Sunday around 7:11 p.m. on Foshee Road. Rogers attempted to flee from law enforcement but crashed the vehicle. He was taken into custody just feet from where he crashed the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found 33.4 grams of methamphetamine, 17.9 grams of cocaine and marijuana.

While attempting to flee from officers, Rogers was observed getting rid of a weapon, court records added. The weapon was confirmed stolen by the Wetumpka Police Department.

After being charged, Rogers was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $1.5 million bail. The court later reduced the bail to $510,000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
Multiple law enforcement responded to the shooting of a juvenile Saturday night in the 3000...
Juvenile injured in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved...
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III
Jerome Godwin III advanced within this season of NBC's "The Voice."
AUM student advances to next round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Latest News

FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
YMCA summer camp signups happening this weekend
YMCA summer camp signups happening this weekend
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend
Morning Smile: Today in Alabama celebrates 29 years!
Morning Smile: Today in Alabama celebrates 29 years!