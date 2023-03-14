Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court records, Courtney Romeri Rogers is charged with trafficking illegal drugs-methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana first degree and attempting to flee law enforcement.

An arrest affidavit shows the incident related to the charges began on Sunday around 7:11 p.m. on Foshee Road. Rogers attempted to flee from law enforcement but crashed the vehicle. He was taken into custody just feet from where he crashed the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found 33.4 grams of methamphetamine, 17.9 grams of cocaine and marijuana.

While attempting to flee from officers, Rogers was observed getting rid of a weapon, court records added. The weapon was confirmed stolen by the Wetumpka Police Department.

After being charged, Rogers was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $1.5 million bail. The court later reduced the bail to $510,000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.