Some good news regarding the crazy high pollen levels

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that the pollen has been ridiculous over the last few weeks. We can thank the stretch of 80-degree warmth and dry conditions for that.

The incredibly warm end to February and beginning of March allowed things to green up in a hurry. That allowed tree pollen to take over and coat anything and everything.

We are in the heart of tree pollen season in Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately the pollen levels are expected to come down a little bit into the “high” and even the “medium” category for the next week or even longer.

That’s because we have cold nights in the 30s and a couple of chances of rain between now and the middle of next week. Any time temperatures fall down near freezing the pollen levels usually back off a bit.

The same can be said for rainy weather. A nice soaking rain sends the pollen packing...at least to an extent. The pollen usually comes right back once the sun and warmer temperatures return.

There are a handful of things you can do to help get through really high pollen levels. (WSFA 12 News)

So if you’re looking for relief, you want rain and colder temperatures. If you’re looking for the perfect recipe for extremely high pollen counts, look no farther than dry, warm and windy days.

If you find yourself suffering big-time right now it’s because you have a tree pollen allergy. Tree pollen will last through early May. Then grass pollen takes over as the dominant allergen.

Grass pollen will actually start to climb quite considerably later this month into April. So there will be a time when tree and grass pollen overlap. Great news, right?

Fortunately the level at which the tree pollen has existed over the last few weeks will not remain the same until May. As April progresses the overall tree pollen levels will be a little less intense than what we’ve been seeing. It won’t disappear by any means, but it will eventually trend down.

