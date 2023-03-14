Wreck causing backup on I-85 SB in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 is causing extensive blockage on the southbound side.

The wreck is around Forest Avenue and South Union Street. Montgomery police say the driver sustained life-threatening injuries. Three passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say I-85 southbound will be temporarily restricted to one lane until the roadway is cleared.

