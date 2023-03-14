Advertise
Wreck causing backup on I-85 SB in Montgomery

There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South Union Street on March 14, 2023.
There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South Union Street on March 14, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 is causing extensive blockage on the southbound side.

The wreck is around Forest Avenue and South Union Street. Montgomery police say the driver sustained life-threatening injuries. Three passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say I-85 southbound will be temporarily restricted to one lane until the roadway is cleared.

