YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend

By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that spring is here, the YMCA of Greater Montgomery wants to make sure you’re ready for summer and your kids are busy while they’re out of school.

The Grandview Family YMCA Summer Day Camp offers an invaluable experience for children who have completed kindergarten through 8th grade, helping them to unplug from the age of technology by stepping out into nature for a time of exploration.

The YMCA boosts the Day Camp at Grandview as being an action-packed outdoor experience led by highly trained and imaginative YMCA staff counselors. It is located on 190 wooded acres with two beautiful lakes and includes a water park, lap pool, an airnasium, fishing pond, athletic fields, hiking trails, mud pit, disc golf, ga-ga pits, an archery range, art and game room, and a gymnasium.

During Day Camp at Grandview, the YMCA says children will gain the confidence to make friends and grow as individuals.

Camp Grandview Day Camp runs May 30 through Aug. 4. The cost is $135 per week for YMCA members, $160 per week for non-members. Camp Grandview You can begin registration for you child on Saturday from 8 am to 12 pm with a $10 discount per child for each week paid in full.

There is no join fee for a membership.

Transportation is available from Montgomery. Parents can drop off their children at the Montgomery YMCA Soccer Branch at 300 Brown Springs Road between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The bus leaves promptly at 8 a.m. The bus returns around 4:30 p.m. and children must be picked up by 6 p.m.

For more info call (334) 290-9622 or visit ymcamontgomery.org

