Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AG Steve Marshal to pay tribute to fallen officers Thursday

Attorney General Steve Marshall will be paying tribute to two fallen officers on Thursday.
Attorney General Steve Marshall will be paying tribute to two fallen officers on Thursday.(ALEA & Bibb County Sheriff's office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will pay tribute to two fallen officers, Senior Trooper Jason Lynn Vice, and Deputy Bradley Johnson, at two separate ceremonies.

The Ceremony honoring Johnson will occur on Mar. 16 at 9:00 a.m. at the Bibb County Commission in Centreville at 157 SW Davidson Drive, Suite 200.

Attorney General Marshall will join Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade in paying tribute to Deputy Bradley Johnson, who lost his life in the line of duty on June 30, 2022. Marshall will recognize Deputy Johnson for his service and sacrifice.

The ceremony honoring Vice will occur on Thursday, Mar. 16, at 10:30 a.m., at the Alabama Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division in Tuscaloosa at 2645 Skyland E. Boulevard.

Attorney General Marshall will pay tribute to Senior Trooper Jason Lynn Vice, who lost his life in the line of duty on September 9, 2021. In addition, Marshall will also present Senior Trooper Vice’s family with a commemoration in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South...
4 hurt in I-85 wreck in Montgomery
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of...
Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions

Latest News

Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Markets shudder on fears about banking crisis, recession
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Conservative Texas judge weighs challenge to abortion pills
Two disaster recovery centers will close Thursday permanently, according to the Federal...
2 disaster recovery centers in Dallas County to close
A crash caused delays for morning commuters in Montgomery near the Eastern Boulevard exit of...
Crash causes delays, I-85 NB just past E. Boulevard