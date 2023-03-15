Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama, Auburn set to begin NCAA Tournament in Birmingham

Alabama players pose with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in...
Alabama players pose with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in the finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 82-63.(JOHN AMIS | AP Photo/John Amis)
By Zachary Card
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The state of Alabama has some solid representation in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with Alabama and Auburn making it in.

Despite dealing with controversy this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide Men’s Basketball team claimed the first overall seed in this year’s March Madness.

Alabama faces off against 16-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Islanders won the Southland Conference to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

TAMU-CC defeated Southeastern Missouri State in the opening game of the tournament for a chance at Alabama. The win over Southeastern Missouri State was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win.

Alabama comes into this year’s tournament red hot riding an SEC Regular Season and Tournament Championship. Brandon Miller is a large part of the Tide’s success this season.

The freshman Miller averages almost 20 points a game with 8 rebounds and is projected to go inside of the top 5 picks in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Auburn Tigers have had recent struggles losing nine out of their last 13 games with six of those losses coming within five points.

Auburn was given a nine seed by the selection committee and will play eight-seeded Iowa in the first round. This matchup will be the two teams’ first ever meeting.

The Tiger’s will rely on stars Wendell Green and Johni Broome to keep up with Iowa’s high scoring offense. Both players traded places as highest scorer for Auburn throughout the season with Broome holding that number one spot heading into March.

Alabama takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 2:45/1:45c on Thursday, and Auburn plays Iowa at 6:50/5:50c on Thursday as well. Both of those games take place in Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South...
4 hurt in I-85 wreck in Montgomery
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
The Alabama House on Tuesday advanced a plan to use the state’s final $1 billion in federal...
Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds

Latest News

Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Brandon Miller speaks to the media prior Alabama playing in the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament.
Brandon Miller seen with new security guard amid threats
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
The event will mark the beginning of ticket sales for the 2023 season.
Montgomery Biscuits hosting ‘Fan Fest’ March 16th