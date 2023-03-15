Advertise
All lanes of Troy Highway near Trotman Road closed after crash

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All lanes of Troy Highway near Trotman Road are closed after a crash.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Northbound traffic will be diverted to Trotman Drive while southbound traffic is being diverted to Meriwether Road.

Little information is known about the crash, but motorists in the area report there is a backup.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down and keep alert for emergency personnel working the scene.

