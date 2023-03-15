All lanes of Troy Highway near Trotman Road closed after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All lanes of Troy Highway near Trotman Road are closed after a crash.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Northbound traffic will be diverted to Trotman Drive while southbound traffic is being diverted to Meriwether Road.

Little information is known about the crash, but motorists in the area report there is a backup.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down and keep alert for emergency personnel working the scene.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.