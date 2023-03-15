Advertise
Brandon Miller seen with new security guard amid threats

Brandon Miller speaks to the media prior Alabama playing in the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament.
Brandon Miller speaks to the media prior Alabama playing in the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament.(University of Alabama)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama men’s basketball forward, Brandon Miller, was seen with an armed security guard during Wednesday’s media availability and practice.

Miller and the rest of the Crimson Tide are in Birmingham for the opening rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Media members got their first look at the number one overall seed in this year’s tournament Wednesday. An armed security guard was also among Alabama’s players.

During media availability following practice, head coach Nate Oats addressed the situation. Oats told the media, the security guard is necessary following the threats Miller has received. Miller also addressed his personal security guard Wednesday.

“I feel like we always travel with security,” Miller said.

This was the second time Miller addressed the media on incidents surrounding the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s trip to Nashville for the SEC Tournament, Miller called the entire situation “really heartbreaking.”

In February, an investigator presented evidence in court that indicated Miller had a connection to Harris’ death. The evidence showed former UA basketball player Darius Miles texted current player Brandon Miller to bring him his gun to Grace Street and University Boulevard, the scene where the shooting happened in mid-January. Miller’s attorney later released a statement disputing those claims.

Alabama’s road to the Final Four in Houston begins Thursday afternoon. The Tide will take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1:45 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

