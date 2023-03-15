Advertise
A brief warm-up ahead of Friday’s wet weather

St. Patrick’s Day will be wet, then it turns cold once again
Brief late week warm-up, then cold again
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was another cold morning across central and south Alabama... many of you dipped down into the lower 30s, with several towns falling below freezing! The rest of your Wednesday will be much like yesterday; we are a bit warmer, but still below normal for middle of March since highs only climb into the lower 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine both today and Thursday plus a light breeze is anticipated.

More 30s are on the way tonight under a mostly clear sky. With light winds there will probably be frost development closer to sunrise tomorrow.

The wind direction will shift tomorrow, which means much warmer air for us... highs will rise up into the lower 70s, providing us with the best day of the next week.

Rain and storms are likely for St. Patrick's Day.
Rain and storms are likely for St. Patrick's Day.(WSFA 12 News)

Thursday’s sunshine will give way to a rainy and stormy day on Friday. At this time it still looks like wet day from start to finish for many locations with some breaks in the rain mixed in.

Some heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible given the ingredients that will be in place. A severe storm or two can’t be ruled out, especially the farther south you are in the state. That risk is currently very low.

After the rain ends Friday evening we’re in for another blast of unseasonably cold air. The weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and overnight lows back down in the 30s.

A low-end risk of a few severe storms exists Friday.
A low-end risk of a few severe storms exists Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

Additional frost and perhaps freeze concerns are looking possible Saturday night and Sunday night if the forecast continues to stay on track. So keep that cold weather gear handy!

Fortunately for those who prefer warmer weather, it does look like the second half of next week will bring warmer temperatures. Highs should return to the 70s and overnight lows back in the 40s and 50s.

Every morning except Friday will be below normal.
Every morning except Friday will be below normal.(WSFA 12 News)

Before that warm-up we could have more rain to contend with in Central Alabama. That chance is not set in stone as long-range forecast models disagree on how an early week system next week will come together.

However, there is enough evidence to continue advertising a medium 40% chance of rain from Monday night through Tuesday night. This part of the forecast will certainly change so be sure to continue checking back for updates!

