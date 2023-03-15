Advertise
‘Camp IT’ to show 8th grade students potential careers in technology

By Bethany Davis
Mar. 15, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over 300 8th graders are heading to Alabama State University Wednesday for Camp IT. This is a chance to give students an up-close look at the number of careers available in the information technology sector.

Camp IT is a half-day event with various speakers currently working in IT throughout Montgomery. It will also have several breakout sessions where students will get to learn different technologies and areas in computer science.

TechMGM is partnering with AFCEA, the premiere information technology organization in the River Region, to host this event. It’s also bringing in several high-tech partners to host those breakout sessions covering everything from website design to cybersecurity and mobile application development.

TechMGM is a Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce initiative to promote the city as an emerging and innovative technology hub.

