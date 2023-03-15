Crash causing delays, I-85 NB just past E. Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 northbound has caused heavy delays for morning commuters in Montgomery.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Eastern Boulevard exit. It is currently blocking the middle lane and right shoulder.

Details about the crash have not been released but cameras in the area show a heavy backup.

Motorists traveling in this area should take caution and avoid the area if possible.

