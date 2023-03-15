Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Crash causing delays, I-85 NB just past E. Boulevard

A crash caused delays for morning commuters in Montgomery near the Eastern Boulevard exit of...
A crash caused delays for morning commuters in Montgomery near the Eastern Boulevard exit of I-85 NB.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 northbound has caused heavy delays for morning commuters in Montgomery.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Eastern Boulevard exit. It is currently blocking the middle lane and right shoulder.

Details about the crash have not been released but cameras in the area show a heavy backup.

Motorists traveling in this area should take caution and avoid the area if possible.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South...
4 hurt in I-85 wreck in Montgomery
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of...
Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions

Latest News

Police lights
All lanes of Troy Highway near Trotman Road reopen after crash
$5M facility set to provide economic boost to Coffee County
$5M facility set to provide economic boost to Coffee County
Authorities searching for missing Prattville teen
Authorities searching for missing Prattville teen
Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions
Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions