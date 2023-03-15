Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said they arrested Jonathan Sauers, a teacher and soccer coach at Faith Academy, for sexually engaging with a 16-year-old female student.

He was arrested by deputies on campus and escorted to Metro Jail still wearing a tie.

The investigation started Monday night.

The student’s parents became concerned when their daughter told them she was going to the Semmes Walmart to get school supplies, but she hadn’t returned in over an hour, according to deputies.

Her parents went to the Walmart to check on her. They found her car, but not her, so the parents filed a missing persons report with Semmes Police.

“I believe this was only disclosed because the parents took the initiative to find out where their daughter was,” said Lieutenant Mark Bailey with MCSO.

The student was found by a Semmes Police officer walking down Moffett Road back to her vehicle. She told authorities she went to Walmart to meet Sauers. He allegedly picked her up and drove to a different parking lot to engage in sexual activity, according to deputies.

“I believe he has been a teacher at this school for quite a number of years,” said Bailey. “I believe she has been there for two or three. They know each other, obviously she is a student in his class currently, and I believe this has been going on for several months.”

This is Sauers first time in Metro Jail. He’s facing two felony charges: one count of a school employee sex act, and one count of a school employee sexual contact with a student under 19.

If he’s convicted, he could face 10-20 years behind bars for each charge.

Jonathan Sauers (Mobile County Metro Jail)

MCSO said the student went to Sauer’s home once. All other interactions were in parking lots.

FOX10 News reached out to Faith Academy multiple times for a statement but haven’t heard back.

FOX10 News learned Tuesday night investigators have surveillance video of the teen getting in Sauer’s “backseat” before they drove off from the Walmart.

