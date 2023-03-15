Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student

By Robert Ristaneo and Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said they arrested Jonathan Sauers, a teacher and soccer coach at Faith Academy, for sexually engaging with a 16-year-old female student.

He was arrested by deputies on campus and escorted to Metro Jail still wearing a tie.

The investigation started Monday night.

The student’s parents became concerned when their daughter told them she was going to the Semmes Walmart to get school supplies, but she hadn’t returned in over an hour, according to deputies.

Her parents went to the Walmart to check on her. They found her car, but not her, so the parents filed a missing persons report with Semmes Police.

“I believe this was only disclosed because the parents took the initiative to find out where their daughter was,” said Lieutenant Mark Bailey with MCSO.

The student was found by a Semmes Police officer walking down Moffett Road back to her vehicle. She told authorities she went to Walmart to meet Sauers. He allegedly picked her up and drove to a different parking lot to engage in sexual activity, according to deputies.

“I believe he has been a teacher at this school for quite a number of years,” said Bailey. “I believe she has been there for two or three. They know each other, obviously she is a student in his class currently, and I believe this has been going on for several months.”

This is Sauers first time in Metro Jail. He’s facing two felony charges: one count of a school employee sex act, and one count of a school employee sexual contact with a student under 19.

If he’s convicted, he could face 10-20 years behind bars for each charge.

Jonathan Sauers
Jonathan Sauers(Mobile County Metro Jail)

MCSO said the student went to Sauer’s home once. All other interactions were in parking lots.

FOX10 News reached out to Faith Academy multiple times for a statement but haven’t heard back.

FOX10 News learned Tuesday night investigators have surveillance video of the teen getting in Sauer’s “backseat” before they drove off from the Walmart.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South...
4 hurt in I-85 wreck in Montgomery
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of...
Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions

Latest News

Houston County Jail booking photo
Dothan man faces rape, child sex charges
Police lights
All lanes of Troy Highway near Trotman Road reopen after crash
A crash caused delays for morning commuters in Montgomery near the Eastern Boulevard exit of...
Crash causing delays, I-85 NB just past E. Boulevard
$5M facility set to provide economic boost to Coffee County
$5M facility set to provide economic boost to Coffee County
Authorities searching for missing Prattville teen
Authorities searching for missing Prattville teen