Huey Magoo’s adding Prattville location

Huey Magoos serves hand-breaded, grilled, or “sauced” chicken tenders are “marinated for 24-hours and then made to order.” The chain also serves salads, sandwiches and wraps, the website says.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The chicken chain Huey Magoo’s is adding another restaurant in central Alabama.

Franchise owner Scott Pratt said the new location will be in Prattville between Outback Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

They are aiming for an August opening.

Pratt said the restaurant will feature indoor seating and a pickup window, where customers guests can get orders they placed in advance.

According to the Huey Magoo’s website, this will be its second location in Alabama. The Montgomery restaurant on Vaughn Road opened last year.

In 2021, the chain announced plans to open four stores in the Montgomery area.

Huey Magoo’s serves hand-breaded, grilled or “sauced” chicken tenders, as well as salads, sandwiches, wraps and other items.

