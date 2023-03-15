Huey Magoo’s adding Prattville location

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The chicken chain Huey Magoo’s is adding another restaurant in central Alabama.

Franchise owner Scott Pratt said the new location will be in Prattville between Outback Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

They are aiming for an August opening.

Pratt said the restaurant will feature indoor seating and a pickup window, where customers guests can get orders they placed in advance.

According to the Huey Magoo’s website, this will be its second location in Alabama. The Montgomery restaurant on Vaughn Road opened last year.

In 2021, the chain announced plans to open four stores in the Montgomery area.

Huey Magoo’s serves hand-breaded, grilled or “sauced” chicken tenders, as well as salads, sandwiches, wraps and other items.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.