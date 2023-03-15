Montgomery Biscuits hosting ‘Fan Fest’ March 16th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are holding “Fan Fest” Thursday, Mar. 16, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery.

The event will mark the beginning of ticket sales for the 2023 season.

Fans will be able to select new ticket plans for the season, and the first 100 fans to purchase tickets in person at Riverwalk stadium will receive a Biscuits hat.

The event will include an exclusive in-stadium jersey auction, catch on the field, rides on the Biscuits Express, and the Biscuit Basket retail shop will be open.

