More young women interested in construction jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March is Women’s History Month, a celebration of the often overlooked contributions women make.

Local high schools are getting female students interested in construction and are getting the word out this month.

These days, teens can try their hand at technical skills even in high school, which is what one girl in Shelby County is doing with woodworking and construction.

“My things weren’t perfectly even. But at least it’s what the project was... you learning from what you’re doing,” said Alyssa Markey, a 10th grader who is in Shelby County’s Career Technical Education Center. Her most recent construction project is a bookshelf for her teacher.

“He’s going to use it in the classroom for his textbooks,” Markey said. She says she likes how she can see the process, which is also what a female construction worker tells WBRC is the best part of her job.

“Construction is rewarding. Also, because you get to watch it like a garden grow, basically going from nothing to something,” said Birnetta Woodbury, Project Manager for Brasfield and Gorrie. She says she’s glad she pursued construction full time, even though she had hesitations.

“Over time, things are changing, women are being respected like they should in the construction industry,” Woodbury said. She said many women feel like they can’t pursue this kind of job and have a family.

”I actually am happily married with two little kids, a two year old and a five year old. And I’m able to balance both,” Woodbury said. And the need right now for these types of jobs is great.

“We are working hard every year to try to get more and more females interested in these programs. Because we do know the job market is in high demand. And that is male, female, they just want some skilled worker,” said Daniel Richards, principal of CTEC said.

Teens like Alyssa have endless opportunity.

