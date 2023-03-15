Advertise
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (Gray News) - You could buy Ricky Bobby’s house from “Talladega Nights” fame.

Re/Max has the Lake Norman mansion that was owned by the movie character Ricky Bobby in the 2006 film listed for $9.9 million.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

The home features six bedrooms and nine total baths with more than 12,000 square feet of space on 1.3 acres.

The property is located in Cornelius and hosted several iconic scenes from the movie, including what the listing calls a Ricky Bobby room which has a fireplace surrounded by windows featuring water views.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

The 12,000-square-foot home has three floors and an elevator.

According to the listing, the property’s owners recently completed renovations at the home that sits near Lake Norman with its own docks, a private garden, an infinity pool and a hot tub.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

Cornelius is about 25 minutes north of Charlotte as many scenes from “Talladega Nights: The Ballard of Ricky Bobby” starring Will Ferrell were filmed in North Carolina.

Interested buyers can contact Kandi Lowe with Re/Max at 704-502-1190.

