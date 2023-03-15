Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

This dinosaur had a neck longer than a school bus

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.(JULIA D'OLIVEIRA, ANDREW MOORE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Paleontologists think they’ve identified a dinosaur with a neck longer than a school bus.

The plant-eating sauropod has a neck that could extend 10 feet past a school bus, and it comes with a scientific name that’s just as long: Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum.

The dinosaur’s almost 50-foot-long neck might be a record holder, accordion to an analysis out in the Journal of Systemic Paleontology Wednesday.

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.(JULIA D'OLIVEIRA, ANDREW MOORE)

The scientists said they inferred the length using three preserved vertebrae, computerized topography, and comparisons to similar dinosaurs.

Experts said the animal’s bones are hollow, like those of birds, and this feature probably helped it to support its neck.

Paleontologists believe this dinosaur lived in what’s now China some 162 million years ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South...
4 hurt in I-85 wreck in Montgomery
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
The Alabama House on Tuesday advanced a plan to use the state’s final $1 billion in federal...
Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds

Latest News

Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
The bill to allocate American Rescue Plan dollars is still moving in the Alabama State House....
Alabama state senator adds storm drainage funding to ARPA allowances