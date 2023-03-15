Advertise
Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault


The arrest comes just weeks after his parents began serving their prison sentences.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kyle Chrisley, reality TV star Todd Chrisley’s son, was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say he pulled a knife on his work supervisor.

Officials said they got a warrant for Kyle’s arrest for an incident that happened on Monday.

The report alleged that 32-year-old Kyle, an employee of Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna was involved in a physical altercation with a supervisor and further allegations were made that a “fixed blade” was brandished by Kyle during the incident.

Kyle voluntarily appeared on March 14 for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant.

His bond was set at $3,000 and Kyle was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and later released on bond.

Kyle is the latest member of his family to have legal troubles.

Kyle’s parents reality TV stars Todd and Julie of “Chrisley Knows Best” found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie was sentenced to seven at a medium security prison in Lexington, Kentucky. Both Todd and Julie also got three years of probation.

