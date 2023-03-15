Advertise
Two Chilton Co step-brothers honored for rescuing a man from house fire

Chilton Co. students honored for saving man from fire
Chilton Co. students honored for saving man from fire
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHLTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenage Chilton County step- brothers are being honored for their heroic actions. The two high-schoolers saved a stranger from his burning home last month, when they were just driving by and saw smoke.

The Chilton County Commission honored 17-year-old step brothers, James Phillips and Colton Sanders, saying the two boys’ quick actions saved a man’s life when his house caught fire last month.

Phillips said they were just driving to school when they noticed a bunch of smoke coming from a home. They called 911 and immediately began driving towards the house. Sanders said its because he knew someone lived inside the home. You can see the aftermath of the fire in the video above.

Phillips said debris was flying everywhere and they had to hang up on 911, saying they would call them back, because they needed to go help. The boys saw a man start trying to bust out the back of the house, that’s when they ran around, and helped him get away from the flames and debris. They then called again for an ambulance.

“Something just kept telling me to go,” Phillips said. “God told us to. We got to help him, because we would want someone to do that for us.”

“I would have done the same thing for anybody else,” Sanders said.

“I’m very proud of these boys,” Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said. “They could have kept on going or whatever, but they risked their lives to hep save this man, someone they didn’t even know. Lets you know what kind of boys these are and lets us know our future is still bright.”

The boys were given a plaque from the county commission and the state.

