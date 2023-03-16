Crash causing delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving multiple vehicles is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly Parkway.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at exit 11, the Chantilly Parkway exit. ALDOT cameras show one vehicle is overturned.

Additional details on the crash are limited, but ALDOT did advise motorists of moderate delays.

Motorists traveling in this area should take caution and consider avoiding the area.

