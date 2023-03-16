Advertise
Good Samaritan saves man from burning house in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon on 3rd Street North.

House fire in Birmingham
House fire in Birmingham(WBRC FOX6 News)
House fire in Birmingham
House fire in Birmingham(WBRC FOX6 News)

Thankfully, the fire was put out quickly, but one man is being called a hero.

Good Samaritan Keena Dowdell was working near the scene for U.S. Infrastructure Company (USIC) when he heard someone screaming for help. A man was at a window of the burning house and couldn’t get out on his own. Dowdell used a shovel to break a window and smash through a burglar box.

The man who was saved was transported to the emergency room in stable condition.

No injuries were sustained by BFRS personnel.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

