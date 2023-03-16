Jaywalking remains an issue on Montgomery’s West South Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New stoplights and crosswalks are not stopping some pedestrians from walking into oncoming traffic on West South Boulevard.

“People used to buzz, fly, like it was a raceway,” said one motorist, Debbie Gargus.

The driver said she remembers how dangerous the boulevard was prior to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s road improvement project that added more lighting, sidewalks, stoplights, medians and crosswalks in recent years.

She mentioned the need to “dodge people” in the past to avoid hitting anyone.

The road runs through the district of Montgomery City Councilwoman Audrey Graham, who said she has seen someone get hit there.

Graham said ALDOT’s project has helped, but there is little the city can do to make further changes in the area because it is a state-maintained highway.

“Take advantage of the crosswalks,” Graham said. “Don’t try to cross the street on your own.”

Some businesses in this area are abandoned. She said she hopes the road improvements will encourage businesses to return.

“These are the things that will help drive that development,” Graham said. “Let’s do it. Let’s make this boulevard thrive again.”

The city is encouraging all types of new businesses along the road, but they are limiting liquor stores.

ALDOT says it started this highway improvement project in March 2019.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.