Mild Thursday afternoon ahead of rain, rumbles returning Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another cold morning across central and south Alabama... under a mostly clear sky temperatures have once again dropped into the 30s! Many towns are above freezing right now, we will still have the opportunity to see patchy frost development the closer we move to sunrise. As morning turns into afternoon, the wind direction will shift which means much warmer air is in store for the region; high temperatures will rise into the lower 70s, giving us the most seasonal and pleasant day we will see over the course of the next week.

Thursday’s sunshine and pleasant weather will give way to a rainy and stormy day on Friday. As of this writing, it looks like wet day from start to finish for many locations with some breaks in the rain mixed in during our St. Patrick’s Day.

Some heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible given the ingredients that will be in place. A severe storm or two can’t be ruled out, especially the farther south you are in the state. That risk is currently very low, but not zero. Something we will be tracking very closely through the reminder of the week.

After the rain ends Friday evening, we’re in for another blast of unseasonably cold air through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and overnight lows back down in the 30s.

Warming up Thursday afternoon ahead of showers and thunderstorms Friday...

Additional frost and perhaps freeze concerns are looking possible both Saturday and Sunday nights, if the forecast continues to stay on track. So keep that cold weather gear handy!

Fortunately, for those who prefer warmer weather, it does look like the second half of next week will bring warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to return to the 70s and overnight lows back in the 40s and 50s.

Before that warm-up we will again have the chance for more rain across Central and South Alabama. While that chance is not set in stone, as long-range forecast models disagree on how an early week system next week will come together. Just know, there is enough evidence to continue advertising a medium to low end, 30-40% chance of rain from Monday night through Tuesday night. This part of the forecast will certainly change so be sure to continue checking back for updates!

