Montgomery Whitewater rafting park should be open this Summer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction on Montgomery’s new 120-acre Whitewater rafting park is in its final months.

Officials say the facility is “85% complete”' and will be open sometime this summer.

The city and county hope the state-of-the-art facility will bring more visitors to the Capital City.

“I feel very, very confident that this project is going to be a difference maker in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairmen Doug Singleton.

The over $65 million project, adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65, is designed to attract more tourists to the city and provide a new recreational activity for residents.

“We were looking for something that’s different, that’s going to appeal to our young people to try to keep them here, keep our young talent here. Give them something to do,” Singleton said.

In just a few months, visitors can try out one of two man-made, pump-fed whitewater channels. There will be a more relaxed “adventure” channel for families and amateurs or an Olympic-style “competition” channel with intense currents.

When you buy a rafting trip, you’re purchasing 90 minutes of fun which is about three or four laps around the park.

Those who want to relax can enjoy lunch inside an 800-seat restaurant overlooking the chanels or a beverage at the Beer Garden.

Montgomery County Commission Chairmen Doug Singleton says the park will be a catalyst for future growth.

“We’re going to revitalize this entire Maxwell corridor,” he said.

After the park opens, phase 2 of the project will begin, which includes installing climbing walls, a zip line, bike trails, shopping, and possibly a hotel.

“The vision is to try and tie in the Alabama River and do more things involving the river,” Singleton said.

WSFA did see water inside some of the Whitewater park channels, but officials did not allow a close-up video due to safety reasons.

Details about an exact opening date and ticket prices will be released sometime next week.

Although we do not know the exact price, we know there will be an option for a day or season pass. The park will be free to the public for those who just want to watch.

The park will not be operated by the city. It will be operated by Southern Whitewater Development Group.

The project was designed by S2O Design and Engineering, based out of Colorado.

