Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New Selma city budget cuts departments, jobs

There is controversy in Selma over the new city budget.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of debating, the city of Selma passed a budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, but it did not come without major cuts.

Departments like recreation, tax and license, legal and building inspections were among those that were dissolved.

There were also 27 job cuts, including the assistant chief’s position at Selma Police Department, which makes a total loss of 57 jobs. Thirty were vacant due to lack of retention.

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. expressed his concern during a press conference Wednesday.

“You’ve got who are adamant about passing it, knowing what has been cut in it,” Perkins said.

The mayor said he believes workers’ pay increases are what influenced the council’s decision.

The City Council agreed to raise the worker’s minimum wage to $12 an hour.

A council member came forward and said she did not know all of the specifics in the budget.

“I voted because I wanted you all to get the raise,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Lesia James, “I didn’t get this in time enough to read.”

The council members who voted for the budget said there was justification in the budget cuts.

“Some departments would have to be cut to sustain the salaries,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie Thomas.

Some council members are suggesting to forfeit or cut their wages to help get some of the jobs back.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
There was a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 southbound between Forest Avenue and South...
4 hurt in I-85 wreck in Montgomery
The Alabama House on Tuesday advanced a plan to use the state’s final $1 billion in federal...
Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Latest News

New Selma city budget cuts departments, jobs
New Selma city budget cuts departments, jobs
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit
A state official says an Alabama prison finance authority is increasing what the state can...
Cost estimate on new Alabama prison jumps $300 million
Construction on Montgomery’s new 120-acre Whitewater rafting park is in its final months.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park should be open this Summer