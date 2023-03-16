The Rundown: SLE Rodeo, other events happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend the SLE Rodeo is coming to Montgomery. It’s the greatest show on dirt, bringing in some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country. The rodeo officially kicks off with a parade through downtown Montgomery at Noon on Friday. Activities will continue all weekend long. A guaranteed fun time for the entire family. You don’t want to miss the SLE Rodeo.
St. Patty’s Day Pedal Party Boat Cruises are available this weekend. Enjoy the day, drinks, and more as you sip and cycle along the Alabama River.
All you dog lovers out there, Saturday in Auburn the morning will start with a Tails & Trails 3k for you and your dogs & is followed by Bark in The Park. There will be educational booths, local pet vendors, door prizes, & dog friendly activities. Rescue dogs will be available for adoption. Bark in the Park starts at 9 a.m. & is free to attend.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Mar. 17th:
- 2023 SLE Rodeo
- St. Patty’s Pedal Party
- Prattville St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
- St. Patrick’s Day Party & Karaoke
- Dueling Pianos
- St. Patty’s Weekend Bash
- Southern Writers Festival of New Plays
- Enterprise 2023 St. Patrick’s Day
- St. Patty’s Ride- Top Trails ATV Park
- 2023 SLE Team Roping & Ladies Breakaway
- Food Truck Friday
- Midtown’s Luck on Main St. Patrick’s Day Block Party
- Wing Fling
Saturday, Mar. 18th:
- 2023 SLE Rodeo
- Shamrock n’ Roll
- Silent Monolith, Die with Nature, Pleasure Valley, Spirit Guardian & Elon Escape Plan
- A Jolly Tea Party
- Arts in Motion 2023
- Random Tai Chi
- Arts in Motion 2023
- YMCA Camp Sign Up Day
- Southern Writers Festival of New Plays
- Enterprise 2023 St. Patrick’s Day
- Bonus Volunteer Saturday
- St. Patty’s Ride- Top Trails ATV Park
- 2023 SLE Team Roping & Ladies Breakaway
- Spring Fling Craft Fair & Vendor Event
- Pink Parade
- Kids Art Workshop
- Alabama Defensive Carry Course
- O Grows Farmers Market
- Wing Fling
- Healthy Cooking Fundamentals
- Kreher Preserve & Nature Center Leprechaun Hunt
- Tails & Trails 3K
- Self-Care Saturday
- Auburn Bark in the Park
Sunday, Mar. 19th:
- 2023 SLE Rodeo
- Sanctuary Showdown Series Qualifiers
- Pilates Fusion
- St. Patty’s Ride- Top Trails ATV Park
- 2023 SLE Team Roping & Ladies Breakaway
- Kingdom To The Capitol
- Jazz at Lincoln Center at the Gogue
