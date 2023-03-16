Advertise
The Rundown: SLE Rodeo, other events happening this weekend

The Rundown: Events happening from March 17-19
The Rundown: Events happening from March 17-19(WSFA)
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend the SLE Rodeo is coming to Montgomery. It’s the greatest show on dirt, bringing in some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country. The rodeo officially kicks off with a parade through downtown Montgomery at Noon on Friday. Activities will continue all weekend long. A guaranteed fun time for the entire family. You don’t want to miss the SLE Rodeo.

St. Patty’s Day Pedal Party Boat Cruises are available this weekend. Enjoy the day, drinks, and more as you sip and cycle along the Alabama River.

All you dog lovers out there, Saturday in Auburn the morning will start with a Tails & Trails 3k for you and your dogs & is followed by Bark in The Park. There will be educational booths, local pet vendors, door prizes, & dog friendly activities. Rescue dogs will be available for adoption. Bark in the Park starts at 9 a.m. & is free to attend.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Mar. 17th:

Saturday, Mar. 18th:

Sunday, Mar. 19th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

