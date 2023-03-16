Advertise
Saddle Club celebrates 50 years with Wagon Train

By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 200-mile trip started in Centre, AL. It included 21 wagons from nine states led by mules, horses, and horseback riders.

This year marks 50 years the Saddle club has been a part of the journey.

It takes 11 days, and over the years and miles, The Saddle Club and other participants have grown closer because of the Wagon Train.

Club President John Coley has been along for the ride for as long as he can remember.

”I’m 45 years old, and I don’t remember a year this ride has not been in my life,” said Coley.

Riders like Mark Snead have been riding for 48 years.

“Messing around with horses and mules it’s just a hobby I took up and never did quit,” said Snead.

While the Wagon Train means a lot to those who participate, Coley says there has been a decline in people wanting to participate.

“Kids are not raised outdoors anymore, and sports are much more important. This is a sport. This teaches kids responsibility,” said Coley.

Coley hopes that events like this will showcase the importance of farming and ranching in Alabama, an industry that contributes $7 billion to the state’s economy.

It’s costly for clubs to make the trip. To learn more on how you can support the Saddle club, call club President John Coley: at 256.557.9226

