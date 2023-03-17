Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.(Airbnb/Henry Woide)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Ted Lasso” fans can now spend the night at AFC Richmond’s favorite pub.

The Crown and Anchor is going on Airbnb for three nights in October to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV+.

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three of your mates can have a pint, play darts and even try some of Ted’s famous biscuits with tea, or as Ted calls it “garbage water.”

The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21 and will be available for stays Oct. 23-25 for about $136 a night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on Montgomery’s new 120-acre Whitewater rafting park is in its final months.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park should be open this Summer
Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
The Alabama House on Tuesday advanced a plan to use the state’s final $1 billion in federal...
Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son

Latest News

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin....
ICC president on Putin arrest warrant
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the...
Biden calls for tougher penalties for failed bank execs
Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
FILE - From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, few drummers were more in demand than Jim Gordon, a...
Jim Gordon, rock ‘n’ roll drummer who killed mother, dies
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case