Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Hospital Association addresses delays in ambulance response times

While area ambulance companies are understaffed, they say the real problem falls on the backs...
While area ambulance companies are understaffed, they say the real problem falls on the backs of hospitals.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Delayed ambulance response times continue to cause problems across the state, and depending on who you ask, you could hear several reasons why.

“There is a blame issue. It is a reality,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Hospitals are doing their best.”

While area ambulance companies are understaffed, they say the real problem falls on the backs of hospitals.

“A lot of times we’ll have to wait two hours or more to drop patients off at the area hospitals because they’re just simply full,” said Kirk Barrett, chief operating officer of Haynes Ambulance.

The Alabama Hospital Association says many hospitals are also working with limited staff.

“We are in a post-COVID world, and the post-COVID world is different and it’s going to continue to be different until we get some of the staffing issues solved,” Williamson said.

That is why Alabama lawmakers plan to discuss bills in the legislative session that would help with hospital staff recruitment and retention.

The association says it is a long-term solution but not an immediate fix.

“There is a fairly long lead time from a nurse entering nursing school to going into the hospital,” Williamson said.

He added another reason for the ambulance delays is because people are going to the emergency room when it is not absolutely necessary. People should only call when they need immediate care.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
The Alabama House on Tuesday advanced a plan to use the state’s final $1 billion in federal...
Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds
Construction on Montgomery’s new 120-acre Whitewater rafting park is in its final months.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park should be open this Summer
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
Police lights
All lanes of Troy Highway near Trotman Road reopen after crash

Latest News

Ernie Baggett has become a familiar face when disaster strikes in Autauga County.
Autauga County EMA Director steps down after 10 years of service
Lawmakers passed and Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill allocating the final round of federal...
Lawmakers pass and Gov. Ivey signs final ARPA allocations
Wagon Train
Saddle Club celebrates 50 years with Wagon Train
Local banking experts weigh in on recent bank collapses.
Regions Bank CIO talks recent bank collapses