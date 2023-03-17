Advertise
Autauga County school leaders address parents’ concerns at community meeting

Autauga County school administrators aimed to address concerns at a community meeting.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Administrators at Autauga County Schools met with parents to discuss issues that they say were a result of the pandemic.

Topics like mental health, bullying, security and updating old policies were the main concerns of parents during Thursday night’s meeting at Prattville High School.

A representative with the school system said Superintendent Tim Tidmore was unavailable for a comment after the meeting.

The superintendent released this statement following the meeting saying:

“We are committed to the safety and security of all students by having an open dialogue with our stakeholders. Education has changed drastically since the pandemic, so our goal has been and continues to be addressing the negative effects it’s had on our school system with procedures that address all students - rewarding the good behavior and redirecting all others. Tonight’s meeting was a first step in redefining how we communicate with our students, families, and community members.”

Parents believe there were questions that were left unanswered.

One parent, Patrick Lucas, said there has been a lack of communication and transparency between the parents and the school, saying, “My biggest thing is when you said that they keeping parents in the loop. That’s not true.”

“We have a right to know about what’s going on with our children,” Lucas said. “It shouldn’t be top secret.”

The school system plans to hold more community meetings with parents, which will be set at a later date.

