Coffee County seeking assistance in missing person case

Mack A Snyder, 47, was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. His last known location was in the area of County Road 209 in Jack, AL.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person.

Mack A Snyder, 47, was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. His last known location was in the area of County Road 209 in Jack, AL.

According to family, he was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, gray or navy basketball shorts, black and white sneakers, and black glasses. He is believed to not have a phone, wallet, or ID on him.

According to ALEA and confirmed by family members, Snyder is living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Snyder, please contact the Coffee Co Sheriff’s Office at (334) 894-5535 or call 911

