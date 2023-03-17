First Alert: Tracking sharply colder temperatures this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is working its way across Alabama today, providing showers and a few storms along its path. Once the front exits tonight, winds will shift out of the north, being quite gusty, and temperatures will drop in time for the weekend.

In fact, temperatures on Saturday will only warm into the 50s under mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be noticeable, out of the north around 10 to 15 mph. Lows will plummet into the 30s Saturday night through Sunday morning. Winds will continue out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph at times. A quick hit of sprinkles is possible during the day Saturday, but most will remain dry.

More cold weather is in store for Sunday, even with the sunshine expected. Highs will hover in the 40s and 50s with north winds around 10 mph. Clear skies, and light winds will aid in lows dropping into the 20s and 30s. Frost will be possible during the early morning hours on Monday.

Spring officially begins on Monday! The Spring Equinox occurs at 4:24 PM. While we welcome the new season Monday, it will not feel like it outside. Highs remain in the 50s to near 60 degrees on Monday with lows in the 30s. Frost will again be possible Monday night through the early morning hours on Tuesday.

After a frigid start to our Tuesday, temperatures quickly rebound into the middle 60s by the afternoon. Sunshine and dry conditions prevail during the day. Lows are more mild, around 40 degrees Tuesday night with mostly clear conditions.

The warming trend continues Wednesday. Highs are back into the 70s with sunshine and lows will hover on either side of 50 degrees during the overnight period.

Thursday and Friday, will be the warmest days over the next week. Highs will warm back into the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will be on the increase, as south winds increase ahead of our next cold front that looks to roll into the region late week into the start of next weekend.

Right now, we are introducing a low end rain chance Friday, as there are questions as to when our next front makes its way into the region. Just know, as of this typing, rain and a few storms look possible sometime between Friday and Saturday of next week.

