Food for Thought 3/16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|SCORE
|Red Bluff Bar at the Silos
|335 Coosa St.
|99
|Sanctuary Cigars
|7813 Vaughn Rd.
|99
|Sam’s Club Cafe
|1080 Eastern Blvd.
|99
|Salsarita’s
|8015 Vaughn Rd.
|98
LOW SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|PRIORITY ITEM(S)
|SCORE
|Mapco (Subway)
|7670 Vaughn Rd.
|Employees were not properly washing their hands before handling food
|85
|Marathon convenience store
|5705 Taylor Rd.
|Several hand sinks did not have soap
|90
|Tortilleria Guerrero
|1711 Upper Wetumpka Rd.
|Pork in warmer was at improper temperature
|90
|Kimcook
|6228 Atlanta Highway
|Food being prepared was past official use-by date
|91
|Boss Wings XIX
|6518 Atlanta Highway
|Used grease was spilled on the ground outside
|92
