Food for Thought 3/16

The highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores of the week.
By Mark Bullock
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
Red Bluff Bar at the Silos335 Coosa St.99
Sanctuary Cigars7813 Vaughn Rd.99
Sam’s Club Cafe1080 Eastern Blvd.99
Salsarita’s8015 Vaughn Rd.98

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSPRIORITY ITEM(S)SCORE
Mapco (Subway)7670 Vaughn Rd.Employees were not properly washing their hands before handling food85
Marathon convenience store5705 Taylor Rd.Several hand sinks did not have soap90
Tortilleria Guerrero1711 Upper Wetumpka Rd.Pork in warmer was at improper temperature90
Kimcook6228 Atlanta HighwayFood being prepared was past official use-by date91
Boss Wings XIX6518 Atlanta HighwayUsed grease was spilled on the ground outside92

