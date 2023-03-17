Food for Thought 3/16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Red Bluff Bar at the Silos 335 Coosa St. 99 Sanctuary Cigars 7813 Vaughn Rd. 99 Sam’s Club Cafe 1080 Eastern Blvd. 99 Salsarita’s 8015 Vaughn Rd. 98

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS PRIORITY ITEM(S) SCORE Mapco (Subway) 7670 Vaughn Rd. Employees were not properly washing their hands before handling food 85 Marathon convenience store 5705 Taylor Rd. Several hand sinks did not have soap 90 Tortilleria Guerrero 1711 Upper Wetumpka Rd. Pork in warmer was at improper temperature 90 Kimcook 6228 Atlanta Highway Food being prepared was past official use-by date 91 Boss Wings XIX 6518 Atlanta Highway Used grease was spilled on the ground outside 92

