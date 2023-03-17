Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lawmakers pass and Gov. Ivey signs final ARPA allocations

By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers passed, and Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill allocating the final round of federal pandemic relief funds. The rest of the American Rescue Plan Act funding will go to health care services, water and sewer infrastructure, and broadband access.

However, lawmakers’ concerns stem from how counties can put the money into action.

“Our small towns, they cannot afford that,” said Senator Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

Smitherman’s last-minute amendment would help small counties apply for ARPA funds from state agencies. Any agency administering funds can’t deny a timely application with technical errors.

“Gives them some advice to help them so that they won’t lose the opportunity to get the grant,” said Smitherman.

The other amendment will require local municipalities to match at least 35% of ARPA funds for storm drain infrastructure.

“We got to do something to give the proper instruction. So these areas that have been in a hopeless situation, all these years, as much information as we could give them to tell them where their options are if they don’t have matching dollars,” said Rep. Mary Moore, D-Jefferson County.

The bill passed with both amendments in the Senate and the House. With the confirmation that the money will be spent equitably.

“I feel good about that because we’ve got transparency and a way to look at it and see what’s going on,” said Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter.

“We worked diligently to make sure this was a bipartisan effort. There are elements all across Alabama. No matter where you are, they’re going to be benefits for these ARPA funds,” said Senate Pro Tempore Greg Reed.

That money will now go to state agencies and be available through various application processes.

The regular legislative session will resume next Tuesday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
The Alabama House on Tuesday advanced a plan to use the state’s final $1 billion in federal...
Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds
Construction on Montgomery’s new 120-acre Whitewater rafting park is in its final months.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park should be open this Summer
Montgomery police have charged a Prattville man with trafficking illegal drugs, including...
Prattville man charged in Montgomery trafficking case
Police lights
All lanes of Troy Highway near Trotman Road reopen after crash

Latest News

Ernie Baggett has become a familiar face when disaster strikes in Autauga County.
Autauga County EMA Director steps down after 10 years of service
Wagon Train
Saddle Club celebrates 50 years with Wagon Train
Local banking experts weigh in on recent bank collapses.
Regions Bank CIO talks recent bank collapses
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator