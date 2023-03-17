Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Thursday around 8 p.m., according to police. Officers were called to the area of Welbourne Place after receiving a call that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had been fatally shot. They later identified the victim as Darius Mitchell, 43, of Montgomery.

Police ask anyone with any information about this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on Montgomery’s new 120-acre Whitewater rafting park is in its final months.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park should be open this Summer
Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
The Alabama House on Tuesday advanced a plan to use the state’s final $1 billion in federal...
Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son

Latest News

2023 Southeast Livestock Expo starts Friday
2023 Southeast Livestock Expo starts Friday
2023 Southeast Livestock Exposition Rodeo happening this weekend
2023 Southeast Livestock Exposition Rodeo happening this weekend
Police said Jennifer Long, 41, was charged in the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son.
Neighbor in ‘total shock’ after Hartselle woman accused of killing 8-year-old son
Jennifer Long
Hartselle mom facing capital murder charge after allegedly stabbing, killing 8-year-old son