Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Thursday around 8 p.m., according to police. Officers were called to the area of Welbourne Place after receiving a call that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had been fatally shot. They later identified the victim as Darius Mitchell, 43, of Montgomery.

Police ask anyone with any information about this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

