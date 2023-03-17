Advertise
Noccalula Falls adding more safety amenities for visitors

Source: WBRC video
By Bria Chatman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) -Major renovations are happening at Noccalula Falls, one of the biggest attractions in Etowah County.

The City of Gadsden is using $250,000 in funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Recreational Trail program to increase accessibility and safety down to the gorge at Noccalula Falls Park.

The city will install timber steps with landings in an effort to improve pedestrian access into the gorge below Noccalula Falls.

Mayor Craig Ford says these are safety features that will help all visitors enjoy all the amenities The Falls have to offer.

“Instead of having to climb down a muddy hill sometimes, they’ll be able to have steps. It’s a safety issue also, in the case someone is hiking down below the falls and they fall. We will have a way to get to them and transport them back up, too. We didn’t want to close hiking to go under the falls, but we had to make it safer. Because we’ve had to airlift people out of there before.”

The grant is being used in partnership with the Gadsden Runners Club and Friends of the Falls to enhance visitor experiences with the Black Creek trails. They expect work on the steps to be completed by this summer.

