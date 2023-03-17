Rainy today, then sharply colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sunny skies we’ve enjoyed all week have given way to cloudy skies this morning as our next system moves closer. Rain chances will rise through the morning from west to east.

Rain and storms will occur today. The highest chance of rain comes late this morning and this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain is likely this afternoon as a cold front crosses the state. Some thunderstorms and heavy downpours are expected as well. There is a very low chance of a severe storm or two in South Alabama this afternoon as warmer temperatures will exist there. This would be for locations south of U.S. 80 and I-85, and would be for strong to damaging wind gusts.

Highs will warm close to 70 degrees in Montgomery, but locations north and west of the River Region will likely be noticeably cooler. Meanwhile, areas in southern parts of the state will warm into the 70s.

A few strong to marginally severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the rain starts falling, look for temperatures to do the same. For most of us the warmest part of today will be the morning to around lunchtime. The exception is our southern and southeastern counties, which is where the warmth lingers the longest today.

The rain ends this evening from west to east as a cold air mass begins to filter in. Skies will stay rather cloudy tonight, but that won’t prevent us from falling back into the upper 30s with a breeze to boot.

And hopefully 30-degree low temperatures are your thing because we’ve got plenty of them in the forecast heading into next week!

Today will be wet, then it's dry and cold this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Under a mostly cloudy sky highs will only reach the lower 50s on Saturday. Some more sunshine will break out on Sunday, but it won’t help us out as highs will barely get above 50 degrees. Low temperatures Saturday night and Sunday night will be in the lower 30s; in fact, there could be plenty of upper 20s Sunday night the way the forecast is trending!

A mix of sun and clouds continues heading into next week and the start of spring. Temperatures eventually warm up with highs reaching the middle and upper 50s Monday, the lower 60s Tuesday and the lower 70s by Wednesday.

The 30s are back this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Even with the afternoons warming up, the mornings will continue to be cold. Monday night will bring frosty conditions in the lower and middle 30s. Tuesday night we come up just a bit into the middle and upper 30s. After that there are no 30s on the horizon!

By the end of next week the afternoons will be up in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and next week, though those chances aren’t too high at this point in time.

Rain and storms today will be followed by drier and colder weather. (WSFA 12 News)

