Selma mayor says council working to 'dismantle city government'

Selma’s mayor has filed a court motion against the city council after he says it failed to...
Selma’s mayor has filed a court motion against the city council after he says it failed to follow proper procedure for passing the city budget.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma’s mayor has filed a court motion against the city council after he says it failed to follow proper procedure for passing the city budget.

According to the petition filed Thursday, Mayor James Perkins Jr. is asking the courts for emergency injunctive relief and a stay of implementation of the city council’s budgetary action plan.

The claim cites that the issue began in July 2022 when Perkins attempted to submit a proposed budget. After several meetings with both the mayor and city council, no budget was passed.

On March 14th, the council approved a suggested budget which included raises for council members and the elimination of three city departments: legal, tax and license and recreation, court documents added.

“Achieving sustainability of the city is the ultimate goal of a budget and the responsibility of the city council. Having no public hearing thoroughly airing the ‘suggested budget amendment’ is yet another strong reason to enjoin the undeliberated action of the city council. The vote as it stands in favor of the “suggested budget amendment” would literally shut down city government,” court records added.

We have reached out to the city council president for comment.

