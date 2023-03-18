FEMA, SBA still helping storm survivors after key deadline expiration

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Help for storm survivors is still on the ground through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Thursday was the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance, but representatives are helping applicants with their statuses and offering rebuilding tips.

“We have information on mold cleanup, different roof styles where you can attach your roofs in a different way where it makes you less prone to damages in the future. We have information on wall systems, safe rooms,” said FEMA communications outreach specialist Betty Byrd

While the federal agency can no longer accept grant applications, they believe storm survivors should know how to rebuild to save them money in the long run.

Byrd said anyone who is denied FEMA still has time to either file for an appeal or apply for a SBA loan.

FEMA representatives will be available at Marvin’s on Highway 14 in Selma to offer rebuilding tips on the following dates:

7:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 18

1 p.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, March 19

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, March 20

7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, March 21

The SBA is still accepting applications for loans past FEMA’s deadline, even for denied FEMA applicants. The grace period could end at any given date, so public affairs specialist Sharon Dooley is urging people to apply immediately.

“We do offer the loans in long term, 15 to 30 years, interest rate for renters and homeowners is 2.313%, for businesses it’s 3.05%, and then for nonprofits it’s 2.375%,” Dooley said.

Dooley mentioned borrowers may be asked to put up collateral to offset their loans if they qualify for an amount equal to or above $25,000.

If borrowers do not have collateral, they still have a chance to still get the loan.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.