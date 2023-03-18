Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Help available for heating and cooling bills through LIHEAP

Applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the...
Applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state just got millions of dollars to help people in need.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is designed to help low-income families meet the cost of home energy, such as the heating and cooling a residence.

Families can apply for heating assistance between October and May and again in June to offset the cooling cost.

The application process is open now, and the program covers energy bills for eligible families twice a year.

For more information or to apply for assistance, you can click here

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on Montgomery’s new 120-acre Whitewater rafting park is in its final months.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park should be open this Summer
Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
Over half a million children are set to receive Summer Pandemic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) from...
P-EBT benefits set to arrive for 530,000 Alabama children
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
The Alabama House on Tuesday advanced a plan to use the state’s final $1 billion in federal...
Alabama House approves $1 billion plan for pandemic funds

Latest News

The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
File image
State lawmakers speak out on increased prison price
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will distribute this money.
ADEM to distribute millions for water, sewer, and storm drain projects
A panel of state officials approved a resolution to set a new price of 975 million dollars for...
Cost estimate for new Elmore County mega prison raised