Help available for heating and cooling bills through LIHEAP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is designed to help low-income families meet the cost of home energy, such as the heating and cooling a residence.

Families can apply for heating assistance between October and May and again in June to offset the cooling cost.

The application process is open now, and the program covers energy bills for eligible families twice a year.

For more information or to apply for assistance, you can click here

